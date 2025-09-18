Government school students from vocational stream to go on IV in October

COIMBATORE: The school education department has directed headmasters of government higher secondary schools to take class 12 vocational students on an industrial visit (IV) in October.

Official sources said that senior officers from the school education department have assured educational officers in the district that funds for the IV would be released soon, and the process is already underway. Earlier, on August 28, TNIE published a report titled — Fund crunch gets in the way of industrial visit of vocational school students.

An educational officer in Coimbatore told TNIE that a meeting was held on Wednesday with the 17 headmasters from government schools in the city that offer vocational courses.

"In this meeting, we directed the headmasters to take students for the industrial visit starting next month and instructed them to make the necessary arrangements for it. Funds will be released to the schools by the end of this month," she said.