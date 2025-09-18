Indian exporters brace for US tariff hike, government seeks swift resolution

TIRUPPUR: The central government is working to address issues posed by the 'unsustainable' US tariff hike on Indian exports as soon as possible, said Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council, in Tiruppur on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Sekhri said, "We have had some small hiccups due to the US tariff hike. It is not sustainable because American consumers will also be affected by this. The central government is working round the clock and discussing with the US to ensure that this issue gets resolved as soon as possible. I hope that it happens in the next two to four weeks."

Meantime, the government will come up with some new policies and some assistance to the US exporters and hopefully it should be announced in the next week or so, Sekhri added.

Apparel exports worth about $2 or $ 2.5 billion will be hit if there is no quick resolution.

"In FY 2024-25, we were doing $16 billion worth of apparel exports and of this $5.2 billion went to the US. By the time the tariff was imposed we had already shifted about goods valued at $2.2 billion and about $1.2 billion was in the pipeline. This means, if this situation continues, exports worth more than $2 or $ 2.5 billion will be really affected."