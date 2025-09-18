Krishnagiri man dies of suspected rabies weeks after dog bite despite vaccination

KRISHNAGIRI: Nearly three weeks after he was bitten by a stray dog, a 50-year-old man died of suspected rabies, near Denkanikottai on Tuesday night.
The deceased has been identified as M Munimallappa of Natrampalayam Pudhur village near Anchetti. He was bitten by a street dog on his face at Kotteyana Agraharam village on August 27, said health department sources.
The sources confirmed he exhibited symptoms of rabies, but an autopsy was not conducted to prevent the spread of infection.
Munimallappa, a tribal, was working in a farm at Kotteyana Agraharam village within the Thally Kothanur panchayat for the past three years.
The day after Munimallappa was bitten, he went to the Denkanikottai government hospital and was discharged on the third day. He was administered three doses of anti-rabies vaccine and rabies immunoglobulin injection. He was scheduled to take the fourth dose of vaccine on the 28th day after the dog bite, the sources added.
“Munimallappa was admitted to the same hospital with suspected hydrophobia on Tuesday afternoon, but he was referred to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital where he died around 9 pm.”
The hospital sources said Munimallappa died due to suspected rabies and he had clinical history and symptoms of rabies.
Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr G Ramesh Kumar said, “After a dog bite, a person should wash the wound for at least 15 minutes, and should take four anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) doses without fail.
In July a 24-year-old man had died near Thalli due to rabies following a dog bite.” He further said, “Relatives who interacted with Munimallappa were asked to get vaccinated. The hospital staff who handled him also took the ARV.”
Regional joint director of Animal Husbandry Dr Elangovan, meanwhile, told TNIE they are ready to vaccinate street dogs, but rural local bodies should catch them and inform the animal husbandry department.
Thalli block development officer (BDO) N Srinivasamoorthy and assistant director of Panchayat Mahadevan said they are unaware of the incident.
Thalli Kothanur panchayat secretary Malleshe said he is unaware of the incident and the status of the dog, but said he would look into it.
Similarly, the Thalli police are also inquiring about it. GKMCH Dean Dr K Sathyabama was unavailable for comments.