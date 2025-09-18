Krishnagiri man dies of suspected rabies weeks after dog bite despite vaccination

KRISHNAGIRI: Nearly three weeks after he was bitten by a stray dog, a 50-year-old man died of suspected rabies, near Denkanikottai on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as M Munimallappa of Natrampalayam Pudhur village near Anchetti. He was bitten by a street dog on his face at Kotteyana Agraharam village on August 27, said health department sources.

The sources confirmed he exhibited symptoms of rabies, but an autopsy was not conducted to prevent the spread of infection.

Munimallappa, a tribal, was working in a farm at Kotteyana Agraharam village within the Thally Kothanur panchayat for the past three years.

The day after Munimallappa was bitten, he went to the Denkanikottai government hospital and was discharged on the third day. He was administered three doses of anti-rabies vaccine and rabies immunoglobulin injection. He was scheduled to take the fourth dose of vaccine on the 28th day after the dog bite, the sources added.

“Munimallappa was admitted to the same hospital with suspected hydrophobia on Tuesday afternoon, but he was referred to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital where he died around 9 pm.”

The hospital sources said Munimallappa died due to suspected rabies and he had clinical history and symptoms of rabies.