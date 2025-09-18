New bus shelters in Thanjavur city too small for use: Commuters

THANJAVUR: Even as the Thanjavur corporation has commenced the installation of new bus shelters in parts of the city where the old ones were removed to facilitate road extension works, commuters complain that the new ones are too small in size to shelter them effectively from the elements of nature, particularly rain.

According to officials, the corporation had around 60 bus shelters across the city. Many of them were removed for taking up road extension works a year ago. Following completion of the works a few months ago, the civic body commenced setting up new shelters in place of the old ones.

The construction of the facility at several places is being undertaken through sponsorship. M Kabilan, a city resident, however, complains that the shelter that came up at Arulananda Nagar bus stop is too small. “The seating arrangement is also narrow," he says.

Further, he pointed out that shelters are yet to come up in many of the places which had one earlier, like the old housing unit bus stop. It could also been observed that the bus shelter at one side of Balaji Nagar bus stop is spacious while the ones at places like Membalam bus stop don’t enjoy the luxury. "There is a need for providing lighting facilities in all the shelters across the city," said R Venkatraman, a commuter.

Further, pointing to the railings of the side walkway of Gandhiji road where the shelter for the Aatru Palam bus stop has come up, Venkatraman said, "Due to the railings passengers are unable to come out directly when the bus arrives at the stop. They have to go around the railings.”

When contacted, Corporation Mayor S Ramanathan told TNIE that the bus shelters are being set up based on the availability of land. "We, however, will look into the issue and the size of the shelters will be increased wherever possible," he added.