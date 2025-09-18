Opposition MLAs evicted from Puducherry Assembly over protest for extended session

PUDUCHERRY: The one-day session of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Thursday turned stormy, with DMK, Congress, and an Independent MLA evicted by Speaker R Selvam after they staged a dharna in the well of the House demanding an extension of the sitting.

As soon as obituary references were over, Leader of the Opposition R Siva, along with DMK, Congress legislators and Independent MLA G Nehru, pressed for a five-day session to discuss urgent public issues such as the drinking water crisis, unfulfilled welfare schemes, and delays in project implementation. The members cited the recent deaths allegedly caused by contaminated drinking water and sought compensation for the victims’ families. “The failures of both the Puducherry government and the BJP-led Centre need to be discussed,” Siva asserted.

The Speaker urged members to resume their seats, assuring that a decision would be taken after consultations with Chief Minister N Rangasamy. Dissatisfied, Nehru moved towards the podium while other DMK and Congress MLAs rushed to the well, sat on a dharna on the floor, and raised slogans against the government. To prevent escalation, the Speaker ordered their eviction. Watch and Ward staff forcibly carried out Siva and DMK MLA R Senthilkumar, while others were escorted out.

Outside the house, DMK legislators Nazim, Anibal Kennedy, Senthilkumar, Sampath, and Naga Thiagarajan, along with Congress members M Vaidiyanathan and Ramesh Parambath, staged a dharna, declaring they would not disperse until allowed to speak.

Later, addressing the media, Siva accused the government of inaction on the drinking water crisis. ”Six people have already died due to water contamination. No relief has been given, no report has been published, and ministers have not met the families. People are afraid to drink the water supplied,” he said. He also criticised the delay in implementing drinking water projects such as the Ousteri water scheme, the AFD-assisted Sankarabarani river project, and the desalination plant. Opposition members further alleged that the health insurance scheme for Puducherry residents had not been implemented, ration rice had not been distributed for three months, and welfare projects announced in the Assembly remained only on paper. Echoing the same, Vaidiyanathan termed the Speaker’s refusal to allow discussions on public issues as “undemocratic.” The protest was later withdrawn, though tension lingered in the Assembly premises.

Meanwhile, inside the House, several key legislations facilitating trade and industry were passed, including the Puducherry Ease of Doing Business (Service) Bill, amendments to the Goods and Services Tax Act, the Municipality, Commune and Village Panchayat Bill, and the Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill.

The House also condoled the demise of Pope Francis, former Kerala Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, former Puducherry MLA K Sivaloganathan, and former Nagaland Governor L Ganesan. A minute’s silence was observed as a mark of tribute.

Speaker Selvam adjourned the session at 10:20 am after starting the session at 9.38 am without announcing the date of the next sitting.