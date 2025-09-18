Puducherry Assembly to convene for one-day session

PUDUCHERRY: The Legislative Assembly will meet for a brief one-day sitting on Thursday, with the government set to table key legislations aimed at promoting industries, even as the opposition prepares to raise a range of issues.

The sitting, scheduled to commence at 9.30 am in the Assembly Hall, marks the second part of the sixth session of the 15th Legislative Assembly. It has been convened mainly to meet the constitutional mandate of holding a session within six months of the previous one, which concluded on March 27.

The government is expected to introduce three legislations, including a Bill to simplify procedures for entrepreneurs by ensuring time-bound clearance of industrial licences and imposing penalties for delays. Amendments to the Commune Panchayat Act relating to land use and to the GST Act are also on the agenda.

On the other hand, Opposition parties, including the DMK and Congress, have lined up issues such as the demand for statehood, financial constraints, drinking water shortage in Puducherry city, privatisation of power and port services, disbursal of CENTAC financial aid, and welfare measures including free wheat distribution and Diwali gifts. Both parties have also levelled corruption charges against the government, which are likely to figure in the debate.

Though limited to a single day, the session is expected to be stormy.