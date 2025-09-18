Puducherry becomes first UT to achieve zero maternal mortality

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry has emerged as the first Union Territory in the country to bring down maternal mortality to zero, marking a major milestone in women’s healthcare. Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan announced that the UT recorded no maternal deaths during childbirth in 2024-25, earning the Platinum Certificate from the Union government for quality maternity services.

Inaugurating the Mega Women’s Health Festival, Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare at Kamban Kalai Arangam on Thursday, the Lt. Governor said the Health Department had screened and treated nearly 62,000 young women for anaemia. He lauded Chief Minister N Rangasamy, medical officers, nurses, ASHA and Anganwadi workers for their contribution to the achievement.

“Puducherry has launched the Chief Minister’s Girl Child Trust Fund Scheme to ensure protection and empowerment of girls. We must continue working together to make Puducherry a model for women’s health, safety, education and development,” he said, while stressing the need for greater awareness on women’s physical and mental health, especially in rural areas.

The Lt Governor also underlined the significance of the event coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, adding that the prime minister had consistently emphasised women’s health, education and empowerment as the foundation of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).