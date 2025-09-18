Puducherry Government passes four reform bills to boost ease of doing business

PUDUCHERRY: The Union Territory of Puducherry has passed four significant bills in the Legislative Assembly, aimed at transforming Puducherry into one of the most competitive and preferred destinations for investments.

The Puducherry Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2025, Amendments to the Town and Country Planning Act, Puducherry Municipalities Act, and the Commune Panchayat Act, along with a series of notifications and amendments, are focused on reducing compliance burdens, simplifying licensing processes, and strengthening urban governance.

The Puducherry Ease of Doing Business Bill sets clear timelines for each stage of approval, introduces provisions for deemed approvals, and prescribes penalties for delays. The move is designed to ensure faster clearances for industries, businesses, and commercial establishments. Complementing this, amendments to the Municipalities and Commune Panchayat Acts provide that trade licenses issued by local bodies will now be valid for five years, while doing away with the requirement for physical inspections.

The amendment to the Town and Country Planning Act simplifies the cumbersome procedure for change in land use, while incorporating provisions for premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR), Transferable Development Rights, and land pooling. Building bye-laws have also been revised to give entrepreneurs instant online access to permitted land-use categories and other details. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) can now be set up in residential, commercial, and agricultural zones without requiring change-of-land-use approvals, while residential facilities for industrial workers are permitted within industrial estates.