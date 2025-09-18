SL refugee among two killed in cracker unit blast near Sattur

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two workers, including a Sri Lankan refugee, died and five others were injured after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Kangarseval Chatrapatti near Sattur in Virudhunagar on Wednesday.
According to sources, the deceased were identified as B Gowri (50), inmate of refugee camp at Kandiyapuram and S Kalimuthu (45). While Gowri was charred to death at the firecracker site, Kalimuthu was admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital where he succumbed later in the day.
The others who were injured are Kumaresan (30) and Sivaranjani (39) from Kandiyapuram refugee camp, Mariammal (40), Manimegalai (21) and Jeyalakshmi (55).
Sources said the explosion occurred due to a chemical reaction while handling the chemicals to make fireworks. The unit has about 40 rooms where approximately 100 people work. The unit is owned by Marimuthu and has a valid PESO license.
The Alangulam police have registered a case and arrested the foreman of the unit, Somasundaram. A search is on for Marimuthu.
Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered the release of financial assistance from the CM’s Public Relief Fund of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to the seriously injured person, and Rs 50,000 each to the individuals with minor injuries.
Financial assistance
Stalin has ordered release of financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of deceased, Rs 1 lakh to seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to individuals with minor injuries