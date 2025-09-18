SL refugee among two killed in cracker unit blast near Sattur

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two workers, including a Sri Lankan refugee, died and five others were injured after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Kangarseval Chatrapatti near Sattur in Virudhunagar on Wednesday.

According to sources, the deceased were identified as B Gowri (50), inmate of refugee camp at Kandiyapuram and S Kalimuthu (45). While Gowri was charred to death at the firecracker site, Kalimuthu was admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital where he succumbed later in the day.

The others who were injured are Kumaresan (30) and Sivaranjani (39) from Kandiyapuram refugee camp, Mariammal (40), Manimegalai (21) and Jeyalakshmi (55).