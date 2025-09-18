SOP in place for flagpoles, statues in public: TN Government

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday informed the Madras HC that a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been introduced for dealing with issues of installation of flagpoles and statues in public and private places, and relocating existing ones.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran made the submission before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan when the petition regarding flagpoles in public places came up for hearing.

The AAG also informed that district-level committees, headed by collector, and sub-divisional level sub-committees have also been constituted for looking into these matters. In Chennai city, the committee will be headed by the commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Regarding installation of temporary flagpoles on special occasions, the SOP states permission shall be granted only for three days and they shall not be installed on the roads but only on earthen surface of the road and three metres from the edge of the bituminous surface/ riding surface. For religious events, a maximum of seven days may be allowed, it said.