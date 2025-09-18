Sub Inspector’s family conspired to kill techie Kavin: CB-CID to Special Court

TIRUNELVELI: Sub Inspector of Police Saravanan, his wife S Krishnakumari who is also an SI, their son and prime suspect Surjit had conspired together to kill IT employee Kavin Selvaganesh, who was in a relationship with the couple’s daughter, CB-CID police told the Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) cases on Tuesday when the bail petition of Saravanan came up for hearing. Dismissing Saravanan’s petition, Judge S Hema stated that he may influence witnesses and hamper investigation.

The agency said Surjith’s parents were aware of his plan to murder Kavin. It further stated that Surjith’s mother S Krishnakumari, who is named in the FIR, is absconding. The CB-CID further submitted that till now, 58 witnesses had been examined and 19 documents and CCTV footage collected.

“The investigation officer of CB-CID took Saravanan and Surjith under custody and recorded their statements. On the basis of Saravanan’s statement, his close relative Jeyapaul was arrested on August 13. Saravanan knew about the love affair between Kavin and his daughter Subhashini.

He bought a two-wheeler with a fake number plate and gave it to Surjith for daily use. It is culled out from the fact that after Kavin’s murder, Saravanan induced him to screen the evidence in a place owned by Jeyapaul,” the special public prosecutor (SPP) said.