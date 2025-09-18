Sub Inspector’s family conspired to kill techie Kavin: CB-CID to Special Court

TIRUNELVELI: Sub Inspector of Police Saravanan, his wife S Krishnakumari who is also an SI, their son and prime suspect Surjit had conspired together to kill IT employee Kavin Selvaganesh, who was in a relationship with the couple’s daughter, CB-CID police told the Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) cases on Tuesday when the bail petition of Saravanan came up for hearing. Dismissing Saravanan’s petition, Judge S Hema stated that he may influence witnesses and hamper investigation.
The agency said Surjith’s parents were aware of his plan to murder Kavin. It further stated that Surjith’s mother S Krishnakumari, who is named in the FIR, is absconding. The CB-CID further submitted that till now, 58 witnesses had been examined and 19 documents and CCTV footage collected.
“The investigation officer of CB-CID took Saravanan and Surjith under custody and recorded their statements. On the basis of Saravanan’s statement, his close relative Jeyapaul was arrested on August 13. Saravanan knew about the love affair between Kavin and his daughter Subhashini.
He bought a two-wheeler with a fake number plate and gave it to Surjith for daily use. It is culled out from the fact that after Kavin’s murder, Saravanan induced him to screen the evidence in a place owned by Jeyapaul,” the special public prosecutor (SPP) said.
The SPP further said, “As Saravanan and his family members did not like the relationship between Kavin and Subashini, they conspired together. When Kavin and his family members arrived at Subashini’s hospital at KTC Nagar, she told him that her parents wanted to meet him. Believing her words, the victim went along with Surjith who had already concealed sickle and chilli powder.
Saravanan and Krishnakumari had knowledge about the planning of Surjith. Krishnakumari went near Saradha College to meet her son (after murder) as stated by him. Saravanan advised Surjith to go to Jeyapaul’s quarry and to destroy his blood stained clothes by burning them and also remove the number plate of his two-wheeler. The SI couple went to the scene of crime and saw Kavin in a pool of blood, and it was witnessed by the police constable.”
Bhavani P Mohan, counsel of Kavin’s mother S Tamil Selvi said Kavin’s murder was an ‘honour killing’ motivated by communal hate. He demanded that Tamil Selvi be intimated about the stage of investigation as per SC/ST (PoA) Act.