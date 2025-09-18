Three asphyxiated to death while welding tank on barge in Thoothukudi port

THOOTHUKUDI: Three workers, including a Rajasthan native, died allegedly due to asphyxiation while carrying out welding inside the tank of a barge at the Thoothukudi old port on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as G Sharon (25), T Jeniston (30) of Tiruchendur and Sandeep Kumar (20) of Rajasthan.

According to sources, the three persons were engaged by a private contractor to fix a leak in the tank of a barge stationed at Thoothukudi old port. They entered the tank at 3.30 pm and collapsed around 4.00 pm allegedly after inhaling toxic gas. Efforts to rescue them were proved futile, sources added.

Upon information, fire fighters led by District Fire Officer (DFO) Ganesan rushed to the spot and recovered the dead bodies at 5.00 pm. A fire fighter entered the vessel wearing an oxygen tank and retrieved the bodies, said Ganesan.

The bodies have been shifted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital. Thoothukudi marine police have registered a case and further investigation is on.