TN launches digital archive to preserve tribal artforms

CHENNAI: Soon, you will be able to explore the rich art forms and traditions of Adi Dravidar and Tribal communities from your home, as the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department has launched a Rs 70-lakh project for creating a digital repository documenting and preserving the music, dance, costumes, paintings, and other cultural expressions of these communities in the state.

In addition to safeguarding these artforms and making them accessible to the public, the project will also serve as a resource for researchers.

Despite their rich heritage, many Adi Dravidar and Tribal artforms have been historically marginalised, under-documented, or misrepresented in mainstream narratives. Today, they face increasing threats of decline due to rapid socio-economic changes and lack of institutional support.

With an aim to address this concern, the Tribal Research Centre will implement the project, digitally documenting, curating, and making accessible the diverse traditions of Adi Dravidar and Tribal communities in the state.

The initiative, anchored in inclusivity and community representation, will promote cultural literacy and support efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to cultural diversity, social cohesion, and sustainable heritage management.

According to officials, the department already has an initial collection of over 1,000 photographs of musical instruments and performance artefacts, along with video recordings of over 50 marginalised performance traditions created during the Aadi Kalaikol Festival 2024.