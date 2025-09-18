Waqf Board amendment against Constitution: TNCC Alagiri

CUDDALORE: Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri on Wednesday said the recent Waqf Board amendment runs contrary to the principles of the Constitution, which guarantees equal rights to all religions.

Speaking to reporters in Chidambaram, he said, “If people in India are living in peace today, it is not because of political parties or Parliament, but because of our Constitution. Despite being home to diverse communities, languages and religions, the country has remained united for over seven decades only due to its constitutional framework.”

He recalled that Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru had envisioned the government structure, while B R Ambedkar gave it shape through the written Constitution. “Yet, citing a majority in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing amendments that undermine it,” he charged.