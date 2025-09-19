459 new polling stations in Kovai for 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election

COIMBATORE: As many as 950 polling stations in Coimbatore district have been identified with more than 1,200 voters, and 459 new polling stations are set to be created for the upcoming assembly election.

A consultation meeting led by Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar was held on Thursday with representatives of recognised political parties to discuss the reorganisation of polling stations in the district.

According to officials, the district has 10 assembly constituencies, and the total number of voters on the electoral roll is 32,17,129 as of September 15. This total includes 15,71,513 men, 16,44,928 women, and 688 transgender individuals.

In preparation for the special intensive revision of the electoral roll, a draft list of the 3,117 current polling stations in the district was released by the district election officer in the presence of representatives from all recognised political parties.

According to officials, 459 new polling stations will be created, 425 polling stations will be reorganised, 37 will be relocated, 47 will have building changes, and five will be renamed.