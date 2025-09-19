63-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu held for illegal liquor sale, 6,000 bottles seized

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 63-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for her alleged involvement in illegal liquor sales. The police also seized 6,000 bottles of Pondicherry liquor from her possession.

The arrested woman was identified as Vijayalakshmi from North Street, Elumagalur.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in the Elumagalur area and arrested Vijayalakshmi (63), daughter of Jayaraman. A total of 6000 bottles of Pondicherry liquor, each containing 180 ml, were also seized.

A case was registered against the Vijayalakshmi at Palaiyur police station, and she was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday. District Superintendent of Police G Stalin warned that activities of illegal prohibition crimes are being monitored and legal action will be taken against violators.

The public has been requested to report prohibition-related crimes through toll-free numbers 10581 and 8870490380. The police also assured that informants' confidentiality will be maintained.