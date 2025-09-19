90 Madurai Kamaraj University scholars not paid stipend since April 2024

MADURAI: Around 90 research scholars, including project assistants, project fellows, and junior research fellows under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), have not received their fellowship payments for several months, causing severe financial strain.
The scholars, who depend heavily on the monthly fellowship to meet academic and daily expenses, said stipend has been pending since April 2024.
Speaking to TNIE, A Nirmal (name changed), who joined as project assistant under the Science department in the 2020-21 academic year said, he has not received his fellowship of Rs 16,000 per month from April to June 2024. “I was appointed for a two-year term initially, and the project was extended for another two years. Although the project technically concluded in June 2024, we have not received our stipends from April to June. Authorities claim the delay is due to pending disbursement from RUSA, Chennai office,” he said.
He added that several other project fellows, also entitled to Rs 16,000 per month, are in the same situation, with no clarity on when their dues will be cleared.
Similarly, S Nikitha (name changed), a Ph.D scholar who joined as a junior research fellow in August 2023 and receives Rs 31,000 per month, said she has not received her fellowship from April to August 2024. “I had no idea whom to approach. I sent multiple emails and inquiries, but nothing worked. The stipend is critical for continuing my Ph.D work, and this delay is affecting my research timeline,” she said.
An MKU official, requesting anonymity, acknowledged the issue. “The university is yet to receive Rs 1.5 crore from the RUSA office. The RUSA project period officially extends until March 2026, so the delay is not due to the project’s closure. We have been regularly writing to RUSA to release the funds,” the official said.
The official assured that once funds are received, all pending fellowship amounts will be released without further delay.