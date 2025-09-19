90 Madurai Kamaraj University scholars not paid stipend since April 2024

MADURAI: Around 90 research scholars, including project assistants, project fellows, and junior research fellows under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), have not received their fellowship payments for several months, causing severe financial strain.

The scholars, who depend heavily on the monthly fellowship to meet academic and daily expenses, said stipend has been pending since April 2024.

Speaking to TNIE, A Nirmal (name changed), who joined as project assistant under the Science department in the 2020-21 academic year said, he has not received his fellowship of Rs 16,000 per month from April to June 2024. “I was appointed for a two-year term initially, and the project was extended for another two years. Although the project technically concluded in June 2024, we have not received our stipends from April to June. Authorities claim the delay is due to pending disbursement from RUSA, Chennai office,” he said.