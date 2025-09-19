Air quality: Thoothukudi locals seek a sweeping change

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi corporation has slipped to the 36th position in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025, down from 29th place last year, despite significant works carried out under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The Swachh Vayu Survekshan, an initiate of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, annually ranks NCAP cities based on parameters such as air quality, plantation, renewable energy, waste management, dust and vehicular emission control, industrial pollution, cleanliness, and public awareness campaigns.

Thoothukudi, which falls in the ‘less than 3 lakh population’ category among 130 NCAP cities, secured a score of 125.6, ranking 36th out of 40 participating cities. This marks a steady decline from its 29th rank in 2024 and 35th in 2023.

Expressing concern, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy said that while the rank had declined, the city had shown considerable progress in curbing air pollution. “PM10 levels were reduced from 123 µg/m³ in 2018 to 57.53 µg/m³ in 2024, lower than permissible level of 60 µg/m³. We will review ongoing NCAP projects to improve air quality and create a better environment,” he told TNIE. Corporation officials listed major measures undertaken in the past year: repairing 31,000 sqm of road patches, laying 440 km of roads, developing 60,400 sqm of green cover, and remediating 80,200 tonnes of legacy waste using NCAP and Smart City funds.

However, an environmentalist suggested that the drop in ranking could be linked to the shifting of the air quality monitoring station from Harbour Expressway to NTPL quarters in 2022. He also flagged gaps in public engagement, noting that awareness programmes were conducted on only six occasions.