Anbumani demands desilting of Veeranam Lake, warns against NLCIL expansion

CUDDALORE: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday called for urgent desilting and maintenance of Veeranam Lake, while warning that the proposed expansion of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) would devastate agriculture in the region.

As part of his Retrieve Rights, Protect Generations padayatra, Anbumani visited Veeranam Lake at Radha Sluice near Kandhakumaran in Kattumannarkoil and interacted with farmers before addressing the media.

“Veeranam Lake was dug by the Cholas more than 1,100 years ago. It irrigates 50,000 acres directly and 40,000 acres indirectly, benefitting 90,000 acres in total. It is Tamil Nadu’s fourth largest lake with an original storage of 1.45 tmc and a depth of 47 feet. Today, it has silted up to 20–25 feet and stores only about 1 tmc,” he said.

Pointing out the lake’s role in Chennai’s water supply, he added, “Every day, 180 million litres are sent from here to Chennai, which requires 1,200 million litres daily. This historic lake has not been desilted since the beginning of democratic rule. The bunds must be raised and eastern irrigation channels maintained.”