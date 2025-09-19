Chennai sanitary workers of two zones take out rally

CHENNAI: Continuing their protest against the privatisation of solid waste management in Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones, over 500 sanitary workers took out a rally on Thursday, demanding they be employed directly under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and that the state government should regularise their jobs with minimum wages.

The demonstration was led by Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, Labour Progressive Front, and AICCTU.

Speaking at the rally, LTUC advisor S Kumaraswamy said, “The DMK government claims it is upholding social justice, and following the path of Anna, Kalaignar, and Periyar. Yet, while it celebrates Social Justice Day on Periyar’s birthday, it has failed to act on his call to make all sanitary workers government employees.”

UUI president K Bharathi said, “Ramky recently announced an increase, claiming workers now earn Rs 23,000 a month, but in fact, the amount includes a Rs 3,000 one-time bonus. The appointment order puts workers on probation allowing termination at any time. Are these contractors teaching workers with 10-15 years of experience how to sweep?” he asked.

AICCTU also submitted a petition on their demands to MK Stalin on Thursday.