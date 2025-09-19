Conservancy workers in TN's Vellore seek wage hike, transparency in PF and ESI deductions

VELLORE: Conservancy workers attached to the Vellore Corporation on Wednesday met Commissioner R Lakshmanan to press for a wage hike and greater transparency in Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) deductions. They also demanded the provision of salary slips.

On September 1, the workers had staged a protest to flag these issues, and similar demonstrations have been held for several months.

Speaking to reporters, A C Perumal, General Secretary of the Bahujan Samaj Thuimai Paniyarlargal Matrum Pothu Paniyarlargal Sangam, alleged irregularities in PF and ESI contributions.

“If the PF is 24%, they are paying only 10 to 11%. We are asking for receipts for PF and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI). Similarly, we have asked for an increase in wages and salary slips. But they are hesitating to provide the slips,” he said.

On the salary issue, Perumal added that the commissioner had promised to write to officials in Chennai and respond after receiving clarity.

A sanitary worker told TNIE that the current daily wage of Rs 410 was insufficient to meet living expenses. “We are asking for Rs 730 a day. Corporations like Madurai and Coimbatore are providing wages to sanitary workers in this range. Hence, we are also asking for a similar rise,” the worker said.

The workers have further sought uniforms, ID cards, and safety gear, including masks and gloves.

Perumal noted that the corporation has called them for a second round of talks in the coming days. “If our demands are not met, we will stop work in protest,” he said.

The Commissioner could not be reached for comment.