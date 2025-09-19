Cop drives on as 40-year-old clings on to car, suspended in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: A special sub-inspector (SSI) attached to the Tirunelveli city police was suspended on Thursday after a video of him driving his car for a few hundred metres with a man clinging to the bonnet went viral online.

According to sources, SSI Gandhi Rajan (59) of the city traffic wing was returning home in his car after duty on Wednesday night.

A 40-year-old man, identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Town Shenbagam Pillai Street, was riding a two-wheeler in front of Rajan’s car. Both of them were allegedly in an inebriated state.

When they were crossing Kallanai Girls Government Higher Secondary School, Rajan’s vehicle allegedly hit Kumar’s two-wheeler. This led to a quarrel between the duo, sources said.

As Kumar was seeking an explanation from him, the SSI attempted to leave the place. When Kumar blocked his car, Rajan, in a fit of rage, drove forward with Kumar on the bonnet for a few hundred metres while the latter screamed for help, sources added.

Passersby recorded the ordeal on their mobile phones and shared the videos online.

Based on the footage, City Police Commissioner Santosh Hadimani transferred Rajan to the Armed Reserve in the morning. The commissioner later ordered his suspension.

Further action to be taken after probe: DCP

Deputy Commissioner of Police V Prassannakumar said that further action will be taken against the SSI after inquiry.

“Gandhi Rajan is set to retire in a few months. Ashok Kumar did not turn up to file a complaint as he was drunk,” said a police official.