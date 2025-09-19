Day after clash, contractor sacks 23 sanitation workers

MADURAI: The standoff between sanitation worker’s unions and the private contract agency, Ourland Engineering Works Private Limited, handling the solid waste management in Madurai city, intensified on Thursday after the company terminated 23 drivers and workers.

The action comes in the wake of allegations of criminal trespass, theft, assault and intimidation during a clash on September 17.

In its termination notice, Ourland alleged that the workers forcibly entered the corporation-owned Sellur shed, now under the agency’s control, vandalised property belonging to both the corporation and the company, and stole keys to vehicles. The agency further claimed that the group attempted to attack staff members who tried to restrain them and issued death threats. It added that videographic evidence had been collected to substantiate the charges.

Ashwin, fleet manager of Ourland in Madurai, had already lodged a complaint at the Sellur police station on Wednesday against 27 individuals, including CITU leader Balasubramaniyam and VCK functionary Boominathan, in addition to several unnamed persons, citing theft, intimidation and harassment related to the September 17 incident.

CITU’s Balasubramaniyam said consultations were underway to decide the next course of action. “They cannot terminate in this manner,” he said.