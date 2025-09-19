Decide on granting permanent recognition to pvt schools, court tells TN

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu school education secretary to take a decision on the issue of granting permanent recognition to private schools and the automatic upgradation of primary schools as middle schools.

The directions were issued by Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan recently on the petitions filed by All India Private Educational Institutions Associations, which sought orders to the school education secretary to issue necessary orders for granting permanent recognition based on the recommendations made to the government by the Director of Private Schools.

“The first respondent (secretary) is directed to pass appropriate order in the light of the recommendations submitted by the second respondent (director) by the proceedings dated 28.03.2025 within a period of 12 weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order,” the judge said in the order.

The petitioner submitted that permanent recognition had been granted pursuant to a GO issued in 1994 and the order was extended for a longer period but the school education department stopped issuing permanent recognition and granted only temporary recognition.

This forces the private schools to approach the authorities for recognition once the temporary recognition lapses, it said.