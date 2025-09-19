Drug reaction leaves 27 maternity ward patients ill at Sirkazhi govt hospital

MAYILADUTHURAI/KARUR: A total of 27 patients, including pregnant women and new mothers, developed fever and chills at Sirkazhi Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai district after being administered routine medicines on Wednesday night.

As per a press note issued by the chief civil surgeon medical officer of the hospital, the incident took place in the maternity ward of the Government Maternity and Child Care Centre.

As part of routine care, pregnant women and new mothers were administered antibiotic drugs (Cefotaxime and Ceftriaxone) at 8.30 pm, after which they developed shivering and fever, said the release.

Learning about the situation, doctors immediately provided alternative medicines, and all patients gradually returned to normal condition. However, one pregnant woman with premature birth risk was referred to Chidambaram Government Hospital, added the release.

A senior medical officer confirmed to TNIE that all the affected patients were now stable and continue to be monitored. Medicines were administered again the following day under medical supervision, and no further complications were reported.