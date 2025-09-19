ED raids 10 locations linked to MARG group chairman

CHENNAI: The Chennai zone of Enforcement Directorate on Thursday launched searches at 10 locations in Chennai and Hyderabad linked to GRK Reddy, chairman of the MARG group, which has interests in realty, port infrastructure, IT, and education. The current searches pertain to a money laundering probe initiated by ED based on a Rs 200-crore bank fraud investigation registered by the CBI against the accused in the ‘New Chennai Township’ case, sources said.

According to ED sources, the Income tax department in 2020 passed orders that identified the MARG group as a benami of VK Sasikala, close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, as she paid them around Rs 115 crore in Old High Denomination Notes (OHD) during the period of demonetisation. Income tax sleuths had based this on documents seized from properties linked to Sasikala during searches in 2017, sources said.