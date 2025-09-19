Flood warning issued for villages along Ponnai river in TN's Vellore

VELLORE: The district administration on Wednesday night issued a flood warning to residents of villages along the banks of the Ponnai river in Katpadi taluk, following heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and the likelihood of surplus water being released from the Kalavagunta dam, located near the Andhra–Vellore border.

In a press release, Vellore Collector V R Subbulaxmi said, “Heavy rainfall is occurring in the water catchment areas of the Bahuda river in Andhra Pradesh. As a result, there is a possibility of surplus water being released at any time from the Kalavagunta dam. If the surplus water is released, the water level in the Ponnai river is likely to rise.”

The warning covers residents of Ponnai, Mathanda Kuppam, Erukampattu, Valli Melpadi, Keezhpathanallur, Thenpalli, Kugaiyanallur and Thiruvalam villages.

People have been advised to stay away from the riverbanks, avoid crossing the river, and refrain from bathing or washing clothes in it. The administration has also urged residents to prevent children and livestock from venturing near the river and to move to safer locations if required.

According to sources, by around 6.30 am on Thursday, surplus water was released from the Kalavagunta dam at the rate of 340 cubic feet per second.