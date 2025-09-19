Four new substations to come up under Green Energy Corridor Phase 3 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: With financial support from the centre, the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (Tantransco) is preparing to set up four new substations under Phase 3 of the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) project.

As per officials, a 400 kV substation will be set up at Saliyamangalam in Thanjavur, while Chidambaram, Thakkalai and Papanasam will get a 230 kV substation each.

“The purpose of this project is to strengthen the transmission network so that renewable energy from wind, solar and hydro plants can be evacuated smoothly to the main load centres across the state,” a senior Tantransco official told TNIE.

The state is planning to generate an additional 100 billion units of green energy. To handle this capacity, more transmission lines and substations are required, particularly to transfer wind power generated in the western and southern districts to the northern and delta regions.