Four new substations to come up under Green Energy Corridor Phase 3 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: With financial support from the centre, the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (Tantransco) is preparing to set up four new substations under Phase 3 of the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) project.
As per officials, a 400 kV substation will be set up at Saliyamangalam in Thanjavur, while Chidambaram, Thakkalai and Papanasam will get a 230 kV substation each.
“The purpose of this project is to strengthen the transmission network so that renewable energy from wind, solar and hydro plants can be evacuated smoothly to the main load centres across the state,” a senior Tantransco official told TNIE.
The state is planning to generate an additional 100 billion units of green energy. To handle this capacity, more transmission lines and substations are required, particularly to transfer wind power generated in the western and southern districts to the northern and delta regions.
“We have identified a few points in the delta districts for new substations, but the feasibility report is still in progress. Securing suitable land remains a challenge,” the official added. Another official said strengthening the transmission network in delta districts is essential to meet the growing power needs of farmers.
“Nearly 8 lakh-10 lakh consumers are connected to the grid across the state every year. Currently, the discom has 3.5 crore consumers, out of which more than 25 lakh belong to the agriculture sector. During peak hours, thermal power costs over Rs 10 per unit depending on demand, while renewable energy is available in the market for less than Rs 5 per unit,” the official said. He added that the financial state of the discom is weak and supplying costly thermal power to agriculture increases its burden.
“If we provide renewable power to the farm sector, the financial pressure on the discom will come down sharply,” he said, noting that renewable energy would also ensure steady supply to farm pump sets during peak irrigation seasons.