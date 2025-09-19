Four years after child’s suicide, her uncle gets 35 years imprisonment for rape

CHENNAI: The special court for the exclusive trial of Pocso cases in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday convicted a man and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for a total of 35 years for criminal intimidation and repeated rape of his 14-year-old niece.

Although the child and her aunt (the convict’s wife) filed a complaint to the police in 2019, the uncle continued to threaten and intimidate them allegedly causing the child to end her life in 2021. Police said the trial in the case of the child’s death is still under way.

The child had been living with her maternal aunt after her parents separated. The aunt married the convict, a native of Thanjavur district, who repeatedly raped the child and threatened her not to tell anyone. The violence came to light after the man left to Dubai for work.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s aunt in October 2019, a case was registered for rape, criminal intimidation, and multiple offences under the Pocso Act at the Pattabiram All Women Police Station. The accused was arrested on his return from Dubai in 2021 but he came out on bail and allegedly continued to threaten his wife and the child. The child finally ended her life on August 25, 2021. A separate case was filed in connection to her death.