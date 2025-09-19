Improve road, bridge in Dharmapuri ward 33: Residents

DHARMAPURI: Annasagaram residents in the district have urged the administration to take steps to re-lay a road near the Adi Dravidar burial ground and widen and renovate the bridge. They added that UGD works have also resulted in roads becoming difficult to access.
Annasagaram in ward 33 of Dharmapuri is home to over 500 residences with a population of over 2,500 people. A key road connecting Annasagaram with the municipality is the Dharmapuri-Salem state highway through the Sanathkumar link road which has a ground-level bridge. Over the years, it has become a key road with numerous people utilising it daily, but the roads have long been ignored, with uneven mud roads making the commute arduous. With various expansion projects and developmental works underway, local residents are urging the administration to improve the ground level bridge and lay tar roads here.
Speaking to TNIE, M Umashankar, a resident of Annsagaram said, "The ward 33 road connecting with Sanathkumar bridge actually leads to an Adi Dravidar burial ground located on the banks of the river. It has long been neglected. Therefore, visiting this ground is an arduous task and the roads must be developed. Currently, the municipality is digging pits for UGD works, but this has also been left unattended for the past three months. Therefore, it is extremely difficult for people to use this road."
A Prabhakaran from Annasagaram said, "The Sanathkumar bridge needs to be expanded as the present bridge is only about 10 feet wide. With the municipality planning to expand with the addition of 10 panchayats and the developmental works like the UGD project under way, the bridge must be expanded for people's welfare."
When TNIE reached out to Dharmapuri municipal officials, they said, "The road was considered for development but was halted due to legal hurdles. Following a court order, the matter will be resolved."