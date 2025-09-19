Improve road, bridge in Dharmapuri ward 33: Residents

Speaking to TNIE, M Umashankar, a resident of Annsagaram said, "The ward 33 road connecting with Sanathkumar bridge actually leads to an Adi Dravidar burial ground located on the banks of the river. It has long been neglected. Therefore, visiting this ground is an arduous task and the roads must be developed. Currently, the municipality is digging pits for UGD works, but this has also been left unattended for the past three months. Therefore, it is extremely difficult for people to use this road."

A Prabhakaran from Annasagaram said, "The Sanathkumar bridge needs to be expanded as the present bridge is only about 10 feet wide. With the municipality planning to expand with the addition of 10 panchayats and the developmental works like the UGD project under way, the bridge must be expanded for people's welfare."

When TNIE reached out to Dharmapuri municipal officials, they said, "The road was considered for development but was halted due to legal hurdles. Following a court order, the matter will be resolved."