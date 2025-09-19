Kamal Haasan asks cadre to strengthen MNM’s base

CHENNAI: The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), led by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, has begun a four-day series of consultation meetings in Chennai to prepare its cadre and office-bearers for the 2026 Assembly election.

The exercise will cover eight zones across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The programme commenced on Thursday morning with the Chennai zone meeting, where 18 district secretaries and 26 Assembly constituency-level functionaries participated.

Party sources said Kamal Haasan urged the cadre to intensify preparations for the polls, stressing the need to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots. He asked constituency-level leaders to expand membership, appoint more office-bearers and accelerate field activities.

Haasan is also learnt to have conveyed that MNM would campaign across Tamil Nadu in support of the DMK-led alliance, while simultaneously working to consolidate its own presence.