Liquor shop thrives in illegal building in the middle of Pulicat flood channel

CHENNAI: Even as the northeast monsoon approaches, a state-run Tasmac liquor shop has come up inside the Pulicat bird sanctuary, on an illegal construction raised in the middle of a flood channel that is already showing signs of waterlogging after a few sharp spells of rain.

When TNIE visited the spot in Tiruvallur district, the outlet was bustling with customers. Around it, the fragile wetland lay strewn with plastic cups, liquor bottles and other debris. To make matters worse, an unauthorised road has been laid from the main road into the sanctuary to give direct access to the liquor store.

The building stands on land under survey number 55 in Pazhaverkadu revenue village, which has been classified as coastal poramboke land comprising salt marshes and flood channels that naturally hold water during the monsoon.

In 2021, revenue officials carved out a subdivision, 55/2, and issued a patta to a resident, Magimai Raj. The issuance of the patta — long after the Pulicat sanctuary was notified — is in itself questionable. Forest officials initially raised objections when construction began, but later withdrew, allowing the structure on a flood channel.

An official from the Department of Prohibition and Excise said that due process was followed before opening the Tasmac shop. Asked whether NOC had been obtained from the forest department, the official said, “We don’t usually deal with the forest department.

We only see whether there was any school or religious place within 100m. In this case, we are not aware if the building falls within sanctuary limits. The onus is on the building owner who rented us the property.”

Tiruvallur collector M Pratap, when contacted, said he would “look into the matter.”