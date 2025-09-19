Madras HC directs agri univ to study adverse impact of micro plastics

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the findings of a study that micro plastics can even pollute the placenta of a pregnant mother, the Madras High Court emphasised the need for taking effective measures to check the use of such plastic items.

Referring to the study conducted by a team of the Coimbatore-based PSG Institute of Medical Sciences, a special division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy said, “Upon going through the same, it can be seen that the plastic can pollute even the placenta of the mother; this is the case where the authorities concerned have to consider the same with the seriousness it deserves.”