Madras HC directs agri univ to study adverse impact of micro plastics

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the findings of a study that micro plastics can even pollute the placenta of a pregnant mother, the Madras High Court emphasised the need for taking effective measures to check the use of such plastic items.
Referring to the study conducted by a team of the Coimbatore-based PSG Institute of Medical Sciences, a special division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy said, “Upon going through the same, it can be seen that the plastic can pollute even the placenta of the mother; this is the case where the authorities concerned have to consider the same with the seriousness it deserves.”
Observed that the degradation of environment also takes it with its fold the grave health risk for humans as well as millions of flora and fauna existing in eco-sensitive areas, the court directed the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University to come up with a proposal on the modalities of a study to get into the bottom of the adverse impact of micro plastics living beings.
“The situation is alarming and no human bothers about it,” the bench said, explaining how micro plastics find its way into humans and animals through water.
