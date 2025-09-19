Madras High Court orders mop-up counselling for NEET-Super Specialty seats

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the director general of health services (DGHS) attached to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to conduct mop-up counselling for NEET-Super Specialty 2024-25, so as to fill the vacant seats and enable successful candidates to get their preferred courses.

The order was passed on Thursday by Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan on a petition filed by Dr Ajitha, Dr Preethi T R and Dr Navaneetham G praying for orders to conduct the mop-up counselling to fill all vacancies across several states. The judge directed the DGHS and MCC to conduct the counselling within four weeks.

Senior counsel P H Arvindh Pandian, representing the petitioners, submitted that out of the 5,000 super specialty seats available in medical colleges across the country, as many as 600 are lying vacant after two rounds of counselling under NEET-SS and an additional round will benefit the candidates and also fill the seats.