Man stalks girl through mobile app in Tamil Nadu, held

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Mayiladuthurai district police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man, who allegedly installed an app in the mobile phone of a college girl, and monitored her activities without her knowledge. The suspect has been identified as I Mohamed Abrith of Seethakathi Nagar in Perambur.

Police said he had installed a parental control app on the phone of the girl, who had visited a private browsing centre near the old bus stand in Mayiladuthurai for passport registration a week ago. He then used the app’s screen mirroring and camera access features to track her activities.

Noticing unusual notifications and rapid battery drainage on her phone, the girl informed her family.

After noticing the newly-installed app, the girl’s mother filed a police complaint on Tuesday.

Sub-inspector Arun Kumar investigated the case and found that Abrith had used the same method to monitor the personal activities of four other individuals. Following an inquiry, he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police G Stalin cautioned the public against downloading unnecessary or unreliable apps and advised vigil while installing apps, browsing, or handing over phones to strangers. (To report cyber crime related complaints, dial helpline 1930),