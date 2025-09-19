Tamil Nadu

Relatives seek Rs 4-crore solatium over death of sailors in Thoothukudi

A seafarers' association claimed that the victims – G Sharon, T Jeniston, and Sandeep Kumar– were all sailors and engaged by the barge owner to fix leaks in the ballast in violation of the agreement.
Relatives of the victims filed a petition to SP Albert John seeking action against the private barge owner and officers who deployed the workers.
THOOTHUKUDI: A day after three persons died inside the ballast tank of a barge at Thoothukudi old harbour on Wednesday, their families denied to receive the bodies after post mortem on Thursday and demanded solatium of Rs 4 crore each.

A seafarers' association claimed that the victims – G Sharon, T Jeniston and Sandeep Kumar– were all sailors and engaged by the barge owner to fix leaks in the ballast in violation of the agreement.

Relatives of the victims filed a petition to SP Albert John seeking action against the private barge owner and officers who deployed the workers.

