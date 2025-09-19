Rs 10 cr allocated to adopt Japanese way to preserve archive docu: Minister Govi Chezhiaan

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Thursday said the state government has allocated Rs 10 crore for adopting the advanced Japanese tissue mending technique for preservation of documents in the State Archives.

Inaugurating the golden jubilee meeting of National Committee of Archivists, organised by the National Archives of India (NAI), Delhi and TN Archives and Historical Research, he said digitisation works are on to facilitate electronic access for researchers and to protect the records from damage.

Recalling that TN archives holds over 300-year-old records, he said the state archives has been recognised as a centre for historical research by many universities.

Sanjay Rastogi, Director General of Archives, National Archives of India, and Chairman, National Committee of Archivists, said the NAI’s digital platform provides access to 14 crore pages of historical documents. “We are trying to digitise all records in two years,” he added.

Chezhiaan released two booklets and launched the web portal of TN Archives.