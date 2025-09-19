Shortage of wheelchairs, stretchers at Tiruchy's MGMGH

TIRUCHY: The demand for functional wheelchairs and stretchers on campus being twice that of the supply is often forcing patients at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and their attendants to wait several crucial -- and anxious minutes -- to pass by before they can access one for their own emergency.

According to sources, the hospital with 1,600 beds currently has 20 stretchers and wheelchairs each made available for use in the whole of the campus, including the speciality block.

With several of them found requiring frequent repairs, hospital authorities acknowledge the issue is not one of complete absence but rather of the demand exceeding supply.

A ward attendant pointed out that stretchers are constantly in circulation, with some needing to carry a patient all the way to the topmost floor, during critical situations. We manage with what we have but sometimes there is a short wait until one of them becomes available. If we get more of them, it will reduce the pressure on both patients and staff, the staff member said.