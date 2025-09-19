SLAS review meeting held in TN's Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A review meeting on the State Level Achievement Survey (SLAS) 2025 for school headmasters was held on Thursday under the leadership of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and District Collector S Sheikh Abdul Rahman at a private engineering college auditorium in Mailam.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “The review meeting on the State Level Achievement Survey for school headmasters, organised by the School Education Department, is being held across districts with the participation of district education officers, block education officers and headmasters. The purpose of these meetings is to discuss the SLAS results and to improve teaching and learning methods by reassessing the learning outcomes of students.”

In Villupuram district, headmasters from 265 panchayat union primary schools and 38 government-aided primary schools, along with district and block education officers, attended the session. The Minister said such meetings formed part of a continuous programme to enhance the quality of education.

He further noted that Tamil Nadu’s success in attracting industrial investments was closely linked to the talent of its students.

“One of the major reasons investors come forward to invest is the talent of our students, which stems from a strong foundation in primary education. Headmasters must regularly visit classrooms, assess the learning abilities of students, and identify areas where students lack interest in particular subjects. Teachers must then encourage students in the right way to develop an interest in learning,” he added.