SLAS review meeting held in TN's Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A review meeting on the State Level Achievement Survey (SLAS) 2025 for school headmasters was held on Thursday under the leadership of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and District Collector S Sheikh Abdul Rahman at a private engineering college auditorium in Mailam.
Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “The review meeting on the State Level Achievement Survey for school headmasters, organised by the School Education Department, is being held across districts with the participation of district education officers, block education officers and headmasters. The purpose of these meetings is to discuss the SLAS results and to improve teaching and learning methods by reassessing the learning outcomes of students.”
In Villupuram district, headmasters from 265 panchayat union primary schools and 38 government-aided primary schools, along with district and block education officers, attended the session. The Minister said such meetings formed part of a continuous programme to enhance the quality of education.
He further noted that Tamil Nadu’s success in attracting industrial investments was closely linked to the talent of its students.
“One of the major reasons investors come forward to invest is the talent of our students, which stems from a strong foundation in primary education. Headmasters must regularly visit classrooms, assess the learning abilities of students, and identify areas where students lack interest in particular subjects. Teachers must then encourage students in the right way to develop an interest in learning,” he added.
Highlighting Chief Minister M K Stalin’s welfare measures, the minister said, “The chief minister has ensured that children attending school in the morning do not study on an empty stomach by implementing the breakfast scheme with nutritious food.
Similarly, through the Anbu Karangal scheme, financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month is being provided to children who have lost both parents, children abandoned by both parents, and children of single parents who are either differently-abled or suffering from chronic illnesses.”
Reviewing the district’s performance, the Minister pointed out that the pass percentage in Classes 10 and 12 had steadily improved over the past three years, and urged officials to ensure Villupuram set an example to other districts in the coming academic year.
During the event, appreciation certificates were awarded to teachers, students, and headmasters of schools that achieved 100% results for over a decade, enrolled the highest number of girl students, or secured full pass percentage in multiple subjects.
Director of Elementary Education PA Naresh, Chief Educational Officer R Arivazhagan, District Educational Officer (Intermediate) C Sivasubramanian, Principal of District Teacher Training Institute Dr P Ramalingam and other officials were present.