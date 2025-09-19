Students, Midugarapalli residents demand speed-breaker

KRISHNAGIRI: The public as well as students demanded a speed-breaker on the accident-prone stretch of the Hosur-Denkanikottai road near the Hosur Government Arts and Science College.

Over 2,500 students are studying in the college and a nearby private school at Midugarapalli. Also an Industrial Training Institute is situated near the school.

"Due to the absence of a speed-breaker, students and residents of Midugarapalli are struggling to cross the road. At least five accidents were reported here in the past six months. No humans lost their lives but two dogs died in the accidents. Also students and parents have to wait for a few minutes to cross the road to access school and college," said V Vignesh (32) who runs a bakery near the school.

"Though barricades were placed on both sides of the road, it is not effective during day time. As some school buses are driven rashly, students find it risky to cross the road."

A first-year college student from Denkanikottai said the new speed-breaker should be marked properly with paint and it should be maintained regularly.

Mathigiri police said "Two movable barricades were placed on both sides of the road and the issue will be discussed with the state highways department to reduce road accidents."

When TNIE contacted a state highway department official, he said "Speed-breakers cannot be installed on a four-lane road, but a rumble strip can be installed. Four speed-breakers were removed from the Hosur to Denkanikottai road ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to Hosur last week. They will be relaid by next week. If there is any possibility a speed-breaker will be laid near the private school."

