TN govt to plant 10 saplings for every palmyra cut, forms monitoring panels

CHENNAI: The state government has tightened regulations for felling palmyra trees and made replanting mandatory to ensure their population steadily rises.
As per a new government order issued by the agriculture department, for every palmyra tree felled under unavoidable circumstances, 10 saplings must be planted.
The order, issued last week, also directed the constitution of monitoring committees at the district and taluk levels to prevent indiscriminate felling. While the collector will head the district-level committee, assistant director (Horticulture) will lead the taluk-level panel.
“If palmyra trees have to be cut under unavoidable circumstances, obtaining prior permission from the district-level committee is a must,” the G.O stated. Individuals or institutions seeking permission must apply through the Uzhavan App.
The regional committees will inspect the site, verify the necessity, and submit a report to the district-level committee, which is required to take a decision within a month. Committee officials will also monitor the felling of palmyra trees.
The move follows Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam’s 2021 Assembly announcement that felling of palmyra trees would be regulated. At the time, he also announced free distribution of 76 lakh palmyra seed nuts and one lakh seedlings to farmers across 30 districts.
Tamil Nadu declared palmyra as its state tree on June 28, 1988. Known for withstanding extreme weather, the tree remained firmly rooted along the coast during Cyclone Gaja in 2018, even as other trees were damaged. Palmyra is valued for enriching soil fertility, preventing erosion, enhancing water retention and thriving in all soil types.
As per Khadi and Village Industries Board’s 2019-20 statistics, the state has about five crore palmyra trees - half of the country’s total. Though the species can live up to 150 years, their numbers have been shrinking as they are felled for brick kilns and industries.