TN govt to plant 10 saplings for every palmyra cut, forms monitoring panels

CHENNAI: The state government has tightened regulations for felling palmyra trees and made replanting mandatory to ensure their population steadily rises.

As per a new government order issued by the agriculture department, for every palmyra tree felled under unavoidable circumstances, 10 saplings must be planted.

The order, issued last week, also directed the constitution of monitoring committees at the district and taluk levels to prevent indiscriminate felling. While the collector will head the district-level committee, assistant director (Horticulture) will lead the taluk-level panel.

“If palmyra trees have to be cut under unavoidable circumstances, obtaining prior permission from the district-level committee is a must,” the G.O stated. Individuals or institutions seeking permission must apply through the Uzhavan App.

The regional committees will inspect the site, verify the necessity, and submit a report to the district-level committee, which is required to take a decision within a month. Committee officials will also monitor the felling of palmyra trees.