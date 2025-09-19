TN minister Panneerselvam flags off monsoon preparedness works in Chidambaram

CUDDALORE: Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M R K Panneerselvam on Thursday inaugurated precautionary works ahead of the northeast monsoon in Chidambaram municipality by flagging off desilting of stormwater drains in the presence of District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar.

The Minister said Chief Minister M K Stalin had directed officials to take preventive measures to minimise hardships during the monsoon.

“Accordingly, desilting works are being carried out in riverbanks, canals, and stormwater drains across Cuddalore district,” he said.

In Chidambaram, 34.15 km of stormwater drains, 174 minor bridges, and one major bridge are being cleared. Tanks including Omakulam, Thatchan Kulam, Aadi Kulam, and Gnanapragasam Nagar Seri Kulam are under monitoring. At Omakulam, seven kilometres of drains are being strengthened at a cost of Rs 7 lakh.

The Minister noted that Pasimuthan Odai, a 13.5 km channel irrigating 3,608 acres and carrying 1,800 cusecs during floods, had been choked by vegetation. Removal of water hyacinths from Pasimuthan Odai and Sivakamasundari Odai is under way over 10 km at a cost of ₹16 lakh. “All works will be completed before the onset of monsoon,” he assured.

Later, Panneerselvam, along with Collector Sibi Adhithya and Cuddalore MP K Vishnuprasad, laid the foundation for an Integrated Commercial Tax Office estimated at Rs 22.5 crore and inaugurated the renovated town hall restored at Rs 3.3 crore. He also inspected ongoing road development works.