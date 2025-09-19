TN minister Panneerselvam flags off monsoon preparedness works in Chidambaram

CUDDALORE: Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M R K Panneerselvam on Thursday inaugurated precautionary works ahead of the northeast monsoon in Chidambaram municipality by flagging off desilting of stormwater drains in the presence of District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar.
The Minister said Chief Minister M K Stalin had directed officials to take preventive measures to minimise hardships during the monsoon.
“Accordingly, desilting works are being carried out in riverbanks, canals, and stormwater drains across Cuddalore district,” he said.
In Chidambaram, 34.15 km of stormwater drains, 174 minor bridges, and one major bridge are being cleared. Tanks including Omakulam, Thatchan Kulam, Aadi Kulam, and Gnanapragasam Nagar Seri Kulam are under monitoring. At Omakulam, seven kilometres of drains are being strengthened at a cost of Rs 7 lakh.
The Minister noted that Pasimuthan Odai, a 13.5 km channel irrigating 3,608 acres and carrying 1,800 cusecs during floods, had been choked by vegetation. Removal of water hyacinths from Pasimuthan Odai and Sivakamasundari Odai is under way over 10 km at a cost of ₹16 lakh. “All works will be completed before the onset of monsoon,” he assured.
Later, Panneerselvam, along with Collector Sibi Adhithya and Cuddalore MP K Vishnuprasad, laid the foundation for an Integrated Commercial Tax Office estimated at Rs 22.5 crore and inaugurated the renovated town hall restored at Rs 3.3 crore. He also inspected ongoing road development works.
Under the Urban Road Development Scheme, Rs 19.35 lakh has been sanctioned for an 850-metre stretch at Uppu Office Salai, of which 400 metres are complete. A 280-metre road at Kattimuthu Street has been upgraded at Rs 13.24 lakh, while works are progressing in Subbarayalu Nagar, Ramalingam Nagar, Vallivilas Mansion, Periya Nayagi Amman Street, Sannadhi Main Road, and Thoppaiyan Street.
Desilting works worth Rs 13 lakh are also in progress in Chinna Vaikkal, Periya Vaikkal, Suthukulam Road East, Chippai to Aindhukinattru Amman railway track, Seshmahal to Uppanar, and Kuyavan Kulam to Uppanar stretches.
The renovated town hall, first opened in 1952 by Omandur Ramasamy Reddiar, now houses a conference hall, dining hall, kitchen, and toilets. The new five-storey Commercial Tax Office will span 59,214 sq ft, with offices for Assistant, Deputy, and Joint Commissioners.
The minister added that expansion of Cuddalore municipal limits is under consideration to aid industrial and transport growth, with public consultations to be held before implementation.