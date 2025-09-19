Vellore Collector inspects rain-hit areas, directs officials to clear blockages

VELLORE: Following heavy rains over the past two days, water stagnated in several parts of the district.

On Thursday, District Collector V R Subbulaxmi inspected the affected areas, including Ambedkar Nagar, Sinivasa Nagar, Shenbakkam, the Old Bus Stand, and Mandi Street, and instructed officials to clear blockages in stormwater drains at the earliest.

At Green Circle, she reviewed the ongoing underground drainage works and directed officials to expedite completion.

A stretch near Hotel Regency has turned slushy due to the construction activity.

During her visit to Mandi Street, the collector asked officials to immediately clear the garbage piled up on the street and in the sewage drain.

She also directed them to remove waste and blockages at the Old Bus Stand and Shenbakkam Bypass Road.