‘Venpattu’ has GI tag, but weavers struggle to make ends meet

SALEM: Salem's famous Venpattu continues to bring little relief to its weavers despite holding a Geographical Indication (GI) tag since 2008 and receiving the Indian Handloom Brand Certificate in 2015.

The handwoven silk fabric, used to make traditional veshti, shirts, and sarees, is crafted exclusively in Salem, making it unique for its fine texture, sheen, and durability. The yarn for Venpattu is sourced from TANSILK, the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Silk Producers' Federation, in Kancheepuram, which supplies high-quality silk to weavers across the state.

Production is concentrated in areas such as Ammapet and Ponnamapet for dhotis and shirts, and Kondalampatti for sarees. Most weavers belong to the Sowrashtra community, and about half of them are women.

A single Venpattu dhoti takes nearly two-three days to weave, and a skilled weaver can produce only 10 dhotis a month, earning around Rs 10,000 leaving them in a state of despair.

Each artisan typically has a handloom at home, with a main weaver assisted by a family member - often a husband and wife team - who help in preparing and winding the silk threads.

The intricate fabric relies on a carefully prepared warp, the lengthwise threads stretched on the loom, which must be tied and arranged by hand before weaving begins. This painstaking process ensures the strength, smoothness, and quality that make Venpattu so special.

V Devarajan, a member of the Salem Silk Weavers Cooperative Society, said there are nearly 5,000 weavers currently producing Venpattu, but the number of weavers has reduced by 50 percent since they could not make the ends meet. He also added, the production has also been cut to half of what it was before.

"The GI tag we received in 2008 brought recognition but has not boosted sales," he said.