After Ooty, Kodai, E-Passes now must in Valparai from November 1

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the state government to introduce an e-pass system to regulate the entry of vehicles into Valparai in Coimbatore, similar to the system already in place in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal in Dindigul.

A special division bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the order.

“The e-pass system for permitting vehicles into Valparai shall be implemented from November 1, 2025. Check posts shall be set up at key entry and exit points,” the bench said. Authorities were further instructed to keep strict vigil on tourists and visitors carrying banned plastic items into the eco-sensitive hills, known for their tea plantations and heavy tourist footfall.

Amici Curiae T Mohan, M Santhanaraman, Chevanan Mohan and Rahul Balaji had recommended the introduction of the system in Valparai. The bench observed that Valparai, Top Slip and the Anamalai Tiger Reserve are fragile ecological zones that must be preserved.

The e-pass system in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal was brought in following earlier court orders. Expert teams from IIT-Madras and IIM-Bangalore were engaged to study traffic flow into the hill stations and suggest measures to determine their carrying capacity.