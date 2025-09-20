Attach Neomax properties soon: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Madurai Economic Offences Wing (EOW), to expedite the process of verifying and attaching the properties of the Neomax Group, its directors and employees, in the Neomax financial fraud case.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the direction on a batch of petitions filed by some of the depositors, who were defrauded by the company, seeking attachment of the company’s properties identified by them in Theni, Tiruchy and Virudhunagar.

Justice Pugalendhi observed that the attachment proceedings under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1997 (TNPID) is essential to recover the money of the victims from the fraudulent financial establishments.

To address the delay in attachment proceedings, the state government issued a government order on July 9, prescribing a Standard Operating Procedure for attachment of properties under the TNPID Act.

The GO also mentioned specific and structured time line for every level of coordination among the EOW, Home, Revenue and Registration departments, among others, he recalled, adding that the court had also suggested a few changes in it.