CM Stalin unveils statue of freedom fighter Velu Nachiyar at Gandhi Mandapam in Guindy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday unveiled the statue of Velu Nachiyar, hailed as the first woman warrior who fought for India’s freedom and defeated the British. The CM also announced that the Police Training School in Vellore will be named after her.
“The history of Velu Nachiyar and Marudhu Brothers, who stood by her in her struggle to defend our land and honour, will proclaim loudly the message that this soil shall never bow to anyone,” the CM said in a post on X.
The CM also recalled that the DMK government has been glorifying Velu Nachiyar by staging a musical dance drama portraying her life history, and by showcasing her statue at the 2023 Delhi Republic Day parade float.
An official release here said the statue of Velu Nachiyar unveiled at Guindy in Chennai, has been erected at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. The CM also paid floral tributes to the late freedom fighter at her portrait placed near her statue.
Born in 1730 to King Sellamuthu Vijayaragunatha Sethupathi and Queen Muthathal Nachiyar, Velu Nachiyar was trained in various martial arts, including sword fighting, archery, spear-throwing and horse riding. In 1746, she married Muthu Vaduganatha Thevar, the ruler of Sivaganga, and became the queen of the Sivaganga Samasthanam. When the British waged war on Sivaganga in 1772, King Muthu Vaduganatha fought valiantly but fell a martyr due to treachery.
Taking the reins, Velu Nachiyar waged war against the British with the support of Mysore rulers Hyder Ali, Tipu Sultan, and Gopal Naicker of Dindigul. Velu Nachiyar defeated the British and regained control over the Sivaganga kingdom in 1780. After this, she ruled Sivaganga for 16 years and passed away on December 25, 1796.