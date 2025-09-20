CM Stalin unveils statue of freedom fighter Velu Nachiyar at Gandhi Mandapam in Guindy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday unveiled the statue of Velu Nachiyar, hailed as the first woman warrior who fought for India’s freedom and defeated the British. The CM also announced that the Police Training School in Vellore will be named after her.

“The history of Velu Nachiyar and Marudhu Brothers, who stood by her in her struggle to defend our land and honour, will proclaim loudly the message that this soil shall never bow to anyone,” the CM said in a post on X.

The CM also recalled that the DMK government has been glorifying Velu Nachiyar by staging a musical dance drama portraying her life history, and by showcasing her statue at the 2023 Delhi Republic Day parade float.

An official release here said the statue of Velu Nachiyar unveiled at Guindy in Chennai, has been erected at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. The CM also paid floral tributes to the late freedom fighter at her portrait placed near her statue.