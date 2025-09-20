Deepa’s plea in Jayalalithaa tax case dismissed by Madras HC

CHENNAI: Justice C Saravanan of the Madras HC has dismissed as infructuous a petition filed by J Deepa, legal heir of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, against the recovery notice for Rs 36 crore – which was owed by the late CM – issued by the Income Tax (I-T) department.

The counsel for Deepa submitted that the details of the arrears are not furnished to her. However, the standing counsel for I-T, A P Srinivas, informed the court that the Recovery Officer has revised the demand of tax for a sum of Rs 13.69 crore. Taking into account the revised demand, the judge dismissed the petition.

The original demand notice was issued to Jayalalithaa. However, with her demise, the recovery notice was issued to her legal heir.