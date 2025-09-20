DMK made Tamil Nadu bow its head due to corruption scandals, says EPS

NAMAKKAL: The DMK can think of defeating the AIADMK in 2036, not 2026, as we are moving at jet speed while they remain far behind, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday.

Addressing large crowds in Rasipuram and Senthamangalam constituencies in Namakkal district as part of his ‘Makkalai Kaapom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ campaign, Palaniswami attacked the government over corruption. The chief minister says that he will not let Tamil Nadu bow its head. But at the national level, the DMK and its former union ministers made Tamil Nadu bow its head due to its corruption scandals, including the 2G spectrum case, he said. “When people hear the word corruption, the DMK comes to mind.”

He also attacked the DMK government over “serious governance failures”. Citing the incident at Sirkazhi government hospital where 27 pregnant women were allegedly given the wrong injection, Palaniswami accused Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian of neglecting government hospitals.

Raising concern over alleged cases of kidney thefts, he said, “After the illegal kidney sale racket came to light and was proven, the government has only cancelled the kidney transplant license, but no arrests have been made yet.” He criticised the shifting of Rasipuram’s new bus stand to a location seven kilometres away, alleging the move was designed to boost real estate prices, benefitting those close to the DMK.

Further, Palaniswami said the DMK government had put aside a Rs 932-crore drinking water project that was meant to benefit Rasipuram and nearby panchayats. He also alleged that law and order problems were increasing. On the education front, Palaniswami accused the DMK of betraying students by failing to abolish NEET.