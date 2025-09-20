DRI unearths anti-dumping duty scam in import of Chinese goods in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has unearthed a massive scam involving the import of Chinese-made hydraulic rock breakers and chisels, mis-declared and routed through Malaysia to evade thousands of crores in anti-dumping duty (ADD).

Official sources said that as part of the probe, DRI’s Gandhidham unit in Gujarat arrested Rajiv Hosamane Jayaprakash, partner of Mahaveer Distributors, on September 15. He is suspected to be the key operator, beneficial owner and mastermind behind the conspiracy to evade customs duties amounting to Rs 28.24 crore. The consignments were likely routed through a major port in western India, sources added.

Rajiv HJ, also known as Rajiv Jain, was arrested under provisions of Section 104(4)(b) and 104(6)(a) of the Customs Act. Three consignments of the imported goods were seized by the DRI.

Hydraulic rock breakers and chisels are integral tools in the construction and mining industry, typically used in excavators. To safeguard domestic manufacturers, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on June 27, 2024, imposed steep anti-dumping duties on such imports. Chinese-made products attract around 162% duty.